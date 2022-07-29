When: Leacock Township board of supervisors met July 18.

What happened: Bob Troxell, the director of business development for Paradise-based Upward Broadband, asked the board to support the company’s plan to offer wireless internet service to residents using federal stimulus money provided to Lancaster County as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Background: Upward Broadband is proposing to offer wireless internet service to areas countywide that currently do not have reliable internet. Its system operates on signals from antennae on towers.

Why it’s important: Company statistics show 303 residences in the township do not have reliable internet service.

The cost: The company is seeking $35,000 from Leacock Township’s ARPA funds as well as a letter of support for its proposal. The company is seeking nearly $2.3 million from the county’s allocation of ARPA money to build 22 towers, records show. Its entire project would cost $2.8 million and increase the number of tower locations and antennae, which broadcast service to customers.

What happens next: The supervisors did not commit to the plan but will place it on their Aug. 2 meeting agenda for consideration. The supervisors wondered how many homes without internet service would be interested in it.

Upward Broadband offers residential internet service places from $49.95 a month to as much as $299.95 a month.

Other happenings: The meeting ended with a discussion of the potential for rezoning about 68 acres on Peters Road from agriculture to limited manufacturing. The first step in the process would be for the landowners to obtain an application and petition the township for rezoning. That would be followed by a public hearing on the proposal.