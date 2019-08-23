When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 19.
What happened: Local businessman John Stoltzfus presented plans to build a nonprofit community center within Leacock Township.
Why it matters: Stoltzfus, project manager for the proposed Lancaster County Community Center, said the organization would host a wide variety of events like auctions and trade shows.
Where: Stoltzfus has yet to commit to a location for the center. He initially considered a 61-acre farm in Bird-in-Hand, but Stoltzfus said he has begun pursuing another site in central Leacock Township that would be “more of an ideal property” within the township.
What’s next: Stoltzfus predicts this project will take two to three years to complete. Board Chairman Frank Howe said the township will look into creating a zoning district for nonprofit use.
In other news: The Clinic for Special Children is interested in relocating its outpatient services to Leacock Township. This Strasburg-based clinic specializes in genetic and complex disorders. Adam Heaps, a representative of the clinic, said the organization is seeking a 20-acre property within the township on which to build.