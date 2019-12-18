When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 16.
What happened: The board adopted a $1.40 million budget for 2020. Although spending is up 11.24% from the current year, it includes no tax increase.
The tax rate: Leacock Township’s real estate tax rate is set at 0.31 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $31 in municipal taxes yearly. No changes have been made since the board proposed its budget Nov. 18.
Major projects: The township has planned for two maintenance projects on township-owned property. The budget will fund an $83,000 roof replacement and an $8,830 skylight installation at the municipal building.
Public services: Gordonville and Intercourse fire companies, which provide the majority of township fire coverage, will both receive $10,000, same as the current year. Gordonville EMS, which provides townshipwide emergency medical services, will receive a $30,000 donation out of the expected surplus from this year’s budget. Additionally, the township will reserve $10,000 for the Pequea Valley Public Library, $10,000 for Leacock Township Park and $10,000 for Intercourse Civic Park.
In other news: John Dienner was appointed chairman of the township Planning Commission, succeeding Mel Eby. Dienner owns and operates an eatery in Ronks, Dienner’s Country Restaurant. He will serve a four-year term.
— Kyle Kutz, LNP Correspondent