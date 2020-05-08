When: Leacock supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: The board adopted a resolution to extend the township’s due date for 2020 real estate taxes to Nov. 30, with no penalty for delayed payments, at a meeting held with a 10-person attendance limit. No one was turned away from the meeting.

Background: In response to the commonwealth’s state of emergency, a number of municipalities across the county have passed tax relief legislation to aid property owners. Extensions were proposed by the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office, in an attempt to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The penalty period for property taxes usually starts June 30, but, if all 60 municipalities across the county approve an extension, the base rate will remain in effect until Dec. 31. If not, the deadline for real estate taxes will be extended until Nov. 30, with a 10% penalty on late payments.

Quotable: “Yes, the deadline is extended, but that doesn’t change next year. So, if you wait until the last minute to pay this year’s (taxes), next year’s are gonna come around a lot faster,” Board Chairman Frank Howe said. “If you're in a position where you just can’t do it (pay taxes), this is a good remedy for you; but, if you’re in a position where you can do it, but choose not to, it may not be the smartest play.”

Red light: Last year, the board applied for a $263,987 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and New Holland Road. Although the township’s application was approved in late December, the board must now submit a separate application to PennDOT so its proposed plan can undergo a final review. Howe has been authorized to sign all documents needed to finalize the submission.

Other news: Township supervisors voted to ratify a declaration of disaster emergency, which allows the township to apply for federal, state or county aid, if needed.