When: Leacock Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 18.

What happened: Supervisors discussed a potential sewer extension to accommodate campus construction in the Pequea Valley School District.

Background: Since March, the Pequea Valley school board has reviewed several ways to improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $88.8 million. For the school district to choose between three remaining options for construction, board members voted in October to proceed with a site survey, feasibility study and schematic designs to better assess each project’s overall cost.

Why it’s important: The district recently sent township officials a draft of its feasibility study, which proposes each campus be connected to Leacock Township’s water and sewer systems. In the event district administration moves forward with this proposal, supervisors must decide whether that sewage extension is deemed a public or private pipeline. A public sewer line would require properties within a 150-foot radius to connect to public sewer, while a private line would be used exclusively by the district with no outside connections.

What’s next: Supervisors expect to review options and reach a consensus at their next meeting Feb. 2. Despite the board’s final decision, total project costs would be covered by the school district. No cost estimates are available at this time.