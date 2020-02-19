- When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 17.
- What happened: The board approved designs for a pylon sign to be installed in front of the Marketplace Shoppes, formerly known as the Stagecoach Shops, at 3461 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.
- Why it matters: Last month, supervisors reviewed a request to demolish Something Special, a vacant retail store owned by the Marketplace Shoppes. The property owners, who acquired this shopping mall in 2019, have since submitted designs for a pylon sign that will replace signage left over from its previous ownership. This sign is expected to be 5 feet tall, 9 feet wide and able to advertise all 10 plaza stores.
- What’s next: Board Chairman Frank Howe said the owners now must apply for a permit. Howe predicts this new signage will be installed by early spring.