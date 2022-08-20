When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: Supervisors voted to give conditional approval on two land development plans. The first allows for the construction of an equipment repair shop on Steve Petersheim’s property on Weavertown Road; the second is for a second-story restaurant over Barry’s Car Barn on Old Philadelphia Pike along with expansion of the parking area.

Other happenings: Earlier this month at their Aug. 2 meeting, the board approved a request for support from Upward Broadband.

Background: Upward Broadband has submitted a grant application to the county commissioners asking for help with their $2.8 million project to provide broadband internet service throughout the county, reaching areas that are currently do not have access. The grant program is designed to distribute funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Why it’s important: Ben Momose of Upward Broadband has been going to municipalities impacted by the project asking they send a letter of support to the commissioners as well as a pledge of financial support.

The cost: If the grant is approved, the county will cover 80% of the project cost. The remaining $564,000 will have to come from Upward Broadband. Money from supporting municipalities will decrease the county’s grant amount. As a part of their resolution, Leacock pledged a one-time payment of $35,000 in financial support.