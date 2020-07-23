When: Leacock supervisors meeting, July 20.

What happened: The board announced a fireworks display will be held on Center Street in Gordonville on Aug. 29.

Background: Although the township’s heritage days festival was canceled over coronavirus concerns, its annual fireworks presentation will continue as planned. To encourage the public not to attend the display in person, all fireworks will be launched from a centralized location and be visible across Leacock Township, Chairman Frank Howe said.

Quotable: “We’re not gonna do it (the fireworks display) at the park, because that would encourage people to gather there, and we’re trying to avoid large crowds,” Howe said. “The whole idea of this (the display) is to give the community a nice event, something uplifting that night to see amid this coronavirus pandemic.”