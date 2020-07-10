When: Leacock supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: The township has amended its zoning ordinance map so a clinic that works to prevent and treat genetic diseases with an emphasis on Lancaster County’s Plain sect communities can relocate to 3829 Old Philadelphia Pike in Intercourse.

Background: The Clinic for Special Children is a nonprofit health care center based in Strasburg. Because of the organization’s recent need to expand, plans are underway to move the operation onto a 10-acre site within Leacock Township.

How it works: The amendment changes a section of the property on Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) from a rural residential to a rural village zone. This allows the land to be used for commercial, medical and other purposes.

Quotable: “This is a world-renowned operation,” said Dwight Yoder, an attorney at Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess LLP. “I think it’s just really exciting to think of that kind of organization coming into the township and bringing with it the type of science and medicine that really helps the community.”

What’s next: Adam Heaps, the clinic’s executive director, predicts the relocation will take two to three years to develop.