When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 19.

What happened: The board adopted the 2023 budget, showing revenues of roughly $1.7 million, and expenses of about $1.55 million.

Background: The board approved the proposed budget Nov. 21 meeting. It was then advertised and available for public inspection and comment prior to final approval. There are no changes from the proposed budget to the final version.

Taxes: There is no increase in the township tax rate of 1.695 mills. The tax bill for every $100,000 of assessed value will continue to be $169.50.

Other happenings: The board adopted a new storm water management ordinance that brings the township into compliance with municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) mandates.

Culinary project: At the close of the meeting board member Gerald Graham reported that the Pequea Valley School District would like to be able to offer culinary science classes. There is the thought that if a commercial kitchen were to be installed at the nonprofit, faith-based organization, The Factory, the district could use it for vocational classes. Graham suggested that any remaining American Rescue Plan Act money could be used to help with the project.

Quotable: “It’s something that really has some great potential,” Graham said.