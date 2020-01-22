When: Board meeting, Jan. 20.
What happened: The board reviewed a request to demolish Something Special, a craft and gift shop at 3582 West Newport Road in Ronks.
Background: Last year, the township received an application from the owners of Something Special, a two-story retail store in Ronks that has been vacant since early 2019. Board Chairman Frank Howe said that the previous occupants had moved out because of the building’s spatial limitations.
What’s next: Unable to find another tenant, the owners have requested to demolish the store and replace it with a more “marketable” retail space, Howe said. The property owners have met all application requirements, he said. Once the permit fee is paid, contractors can proceed with the proposed demolition.
In other news: The board approved rate increases for eight of the township’s permit fees, effective immediately. Fees are the following: a home business, from $50 to $75; a road stand, from $25 to $50; the installation of rooftop solar panels, from $25 to $100; the installation of ground-mounted solar panels, from $50 to $100; the installation of up to 4,000 square feet of impervious surface, from $150 to $200; the installation of over 4,000 square feet of impervious surface, from $250 to $300; a business change in use, from $50 to $75; and the rental of vacation, guest, bed and breakfast, and boarding houses, from $50 to $75.