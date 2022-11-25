When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 21.

What happened: The board declined a request from Upward Broadband for funding to expand internet service to reach underserved areas within the township.

Background: Earlier this year, Upward Broadband asked municipalities for support of their application to the county for a grant from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county denied the grant request, but Upward Broadband asked the township it they would still be willing to be involved. The company estimates there are 376 homes in the township without reliable internet access.

The cost: The supervisors had committed $35,000 to the project if it received county funding. At this time, the request was for $50,000 toward a $324,500 project to upgrade existing transmitters in Gap and Welsh Mountain as well as place a new device on the Leacock Township water tower.

Why it’s important: The supervisors have concerns that any device on the township water tower would have to be compatible with existing electronics at the site. They also opposed using township funds, including local ARPA money, for private businesses.

Quotable: “We have to look at the best way to use that money for the most impact,” Supervisor Frank Howe said.

Budget: The board approved the preliminary budget with revenues of approximately $1.7 million and expenses of about $1.55 million

The cost: No increase in taxes is anticipated, keeping the township tax rate at 1.695 mills.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for public review at the township office, The preliminary budget is only a guide at this point. The budget will be discussed further at the board’s Dec. 6 meeting, with final adoption expected at the Dec. 21 meeting.