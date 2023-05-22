When: Leacock board of supervisors meeting, May 15.

What happened: The board voted to adopt a new policy and permit process for temporary food vendors.

Background: Supervisors have noticed instances of food trucks being parked in Intercourse in random locations, including areas where they block handicapped spaces. Chair Frank Howe had a meeting with local business people who provided input on the development of a temporary food vendor permit.

Why it’s important: With the new policy, any temporary food vendor setting up in the township must obtain a permit. They are limited to a consecutive two-day period no more than two times per month with a maximum of four days per month.

Requirements: The vendor location must be approved by a township official prior to setup. The vendor must provide the following to the township — written permission from the property owner for the location, a copy of their Pennsylvania state food license, and proof of insurance. The vendor may not set up on public property or block any parking spaces unless approved by the township.

The cost: The permit cost is $75 per day. If a permit application is from a property owner with a Pennsylvania state agriculture license, and the setup is on their own property, there is no fee. However, a permit is still needed, and all other rules must be followed.

What’s next: Anyone who does not follow the requirements may be immediately shut down and may be banned from future vending in the township.

Quotable: “If you don’t make it (the penalty) harsh enough, it’s easy to ignore,” Howe said.