When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 18.
What happened: The board approved a preliminary budget for 2020 with no tax increase.
Overview: Under its proposed budget, the township projected a spending plan of $1.4 million, up 11.24% from the current year. Projected revenues are $1.44 million, up 1.57% from 2019.
Major projects: The township has planned for two maintenance projects on township-owned property. The budget will fund an $83,000 roof replacement and an $8,830 skylight installation at the municipal building. Board Chairman Frank Howe said both projects are slated for completion by the end of summer 2020.
Emergency services: Gordonville and Intercourse fire companies, which provide the majority of township fire coverage, will both receive $10,000, same as the current year. Gordonville EMS, which provides townshipwide emergency medical services, will receive $30,000 donation out of the expected surplus from this year’s budget. Police coverage is provided by state police at no cost to the township.
Other expenditures: Additionally, the township will reserve $10,000 for the Pequea Valley Public Library, $10,000 for Leacock Township Park and $10,000 for Intercourse Civic Park.
Revenues: The township will collect roughly $156,944 in real estate tax revenue. The tax rate is set at 0.31 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $31 in municipal taxes yearly. The township will also accrue about $550,000 in earned income tax revenue.
What’s next: The board will vote to adopt the budget Dec. 16. Prior to its adoption, the proposed 2020 budget will be available for review at the municipal building.