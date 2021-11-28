When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 18.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance, clearing the way for construction of a 300,000-square-foot warehouse along Route 272. The proposed warehouse will be on 33.9 acres at 2152 and 2170 N. Reading Road.

Highlights: The ordinance approved allows the warehouse developer, Wright Partners LLC, to have the land rezoned from C1 general commercial to light industrial. The plan also calls for the razing of the Black Horse Lodge and Suites, Island Time Caribbean Restaurant and German Trading Post antiques mall that now stand on the site. However, the land where these former businesses stand will remain general commercial and are not part of the rezoning. While not part of the approval, the plan calls for a realignment of Hill Road. This includes a new road that will coincide with the entrance to Pepperidge Farm.

Background: Attorney Claudia Shank of McNees, Wallace & Nurick said approval includes two text amendments. One allows for wholesale and warehouse use in the light industrial zone. The second allows limited accessory vehicle parking for trucks at the warehouse. Ron Secary, project engineer for Snyder, Secary and Associates LLC, told the board that all truck loading bays are located on the southern side of the building facing the Pennsylvania Turnpike. There would be additional trailer parking across from the loading bays and on eastern side of the site. Car parking for employees is on the northern side. Significant landscaping is also part of the plan.

Public comment: Resident Ralph Buckles was concerned about plans for future development on the open land at western end of the warehouse. This area includes a stream and wetlands. Former supervisor Doug Mackley asked if Pepperidge Farm was involved in the project “in any way, shape or form.” Shank replied, “That is one potential user we are talking to,” Shank said. “We do not have anything finalized at this time.”