When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.

What happened: The Black Horse Lodge & Suites, gift shop and restaurant along Route 272 could become the site of a 300,000-square-foot warehouse, Township Manager Mike Hession told the board.

The details: The Black Horse Warehouse project, proposed by Wright Partners, would remove several buildings now standing on 34 acres. Only the Phillips 66 gas station would avoid the wrecking ball. Hill Road would be rerouted to exit onto Route 272 at the Pepperidge Farm entrance, creating a signalized intersection. The “new” Hill Road would cross a vacant township-owned tract adjacent to the municipal building, splitting the township lot into two parcels.

Discussion: Former supervisor Doug Mackley said, “The road divides the land, and we’ll lose the ability to use it.” But supervisor Craig Ebersole said the changes at Hill Road would improve public safety because the existing configuration has been the site of accidents. Several pedestrians have been struck there, police Chief Darrick Keppley added. Keppley asked that a one-lane driveway be added to the plan so his officers can access the relocated Hill Road more conveniently.

What’s next: Building the warehouse will involve a zoning change from general commercial to light industrial. Estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million to $1.7 million.

Also: The board took a step toward correcting problems at another major road intersection. The board voted to approve contracting with RETTEW engineering firm for a traffic analysis and a concept plan for the intersection of Church Street and Route 272 at Reamstown. Hession said the study will include traffic counts, road widening for turning lanes, daily peak hour traffic studies, and evaluating the feasibility of a signalized intersection or a roundabout intersection. The study will cost about $14,500.

New solicitor: The board voted to hire the law firm of Nicholas & Hohenadel of Lancaster as township solicitor, replacing longtime solicitor Thomas Goodman who is retiring at the end of the year.

Right-to-Know officer: The board also voted to appoint Hession as its Right-to-Know officer, with Keppley as alternate.