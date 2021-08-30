When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 23.

What happened: Representatives from Landis Homes and Benchmark Construction presented a conceptual plan to Penn Township supervisors for an affordable retirement community near Manheim at 149 Doe Run Road, known as Landis Quality Living.

Why it’s important: Landis Quality Living is a nonprofit endeavor that wants to build 178 residential units — three 3-story apartment buildings with 30 units per building, 60 units in “pocket” neighborhoods and 28 apartments in mixed-use areas. Eighteen of the units will be dedicated to the Danner Home Trust Commitment, to replace senior housing in Manheim that closed down. Larry Zook, president of Landis Communities, said the development is geared toward “middle income earners,” which a fellow presenter later defined as those with an annual income of $30,000 to $80,000. The site will provide ample parking, based on the estimate that most units will be single occupancy.

Background: Landis Homes, a continuing care retirement community based in Manheim Township, created Landis Communities that includes the assisted-living Welsh Mountain Home near New Holland and Steeple View Lofts rental apartments in Lancaster. The organization has started construction of Landis Place on King, an older-adult housing project in Lancaster costing nearly $28 million. Zook said his organization, motivated by Christ, provides affordable living options as well as home- and community-based services rooted in the Eastern Mennonite Board of Missions. According to Zook, only 20% of retirees can afford to live at a retirement community. He said Benchmark has been a partner with his company since the late 1980s.

Amenities: A representative from RLPS Architects emphasized the appeal of being next door to existing grocery and hardware stores, and that residents would have “pride in ownership, even though they are renters.” Among the proposals are walking paths and 18,000 square feet of community space, including a restaurant, space for medical uses and retail/office space. The developer is also working with RLA civil engineers. Evon Bergey, vice president of Landis Communities, said the mission for the Doe Run Road site is to be an integral part of the Manheim community by providing housing with services. The care navigation service places a nurse or social worker on staff to help keep people in their homes. New residents will have the option of signing up for “continuance of care” services when they move in.

Quotable: “It’s more than a place to live,” Bergey said. “We’re building a community.”

Other happenings: The board unanimously voted to give conditional approval to Elite Paving’s land development plan at 701 Ditz Drive. The owner operates a paving business as well as a small storage facility for recreational vehicles. The board approved a few waiver requests pertaining to sidewalks and curbs, as recommended by the township Planning Commission.