A portion of an 80-acre former landfill site owned by Coatesville city will be used for a solar power generation facility.

City Council approved the first reading of an advertisement to lease the city’s property at 201 S. Mt. Airy Road in Valley Township to Trina Solar during the Feb. 22 public meeting.

Trina Solar board member Bryan Ritti and project development director Bradd Forstein participated in the Zoom meeting to provide an overview of the project and answer any questions council members might have. They described Trina Solar as the third-largest manufacturer in the solar business worldwide. The company has a number of other projects that are constructed on closed landfills.

Trina Solar will hold a 20-year lease on the entire site, with potential for two 5-year extensions. Construction will cover only a portion of the parcel. Pre-construction testing of the soils and site will be required. Because the property is in Valley Township, plans and permits will go through that municipality.

Coatesville will receive not less than $62,500 annually in rental for the site, with the first payment at the start of construction in late 2021 or early 2022.

Other items

City Council also approved a time extension for Masjid Ar-Rahmin Inc. to start construction of a mosque at 711-723 Merchant St. Normally construction on a project must begin within one year of plan approval. Due to COVID-19, work has been delayed on the mosque. The extension will last through the end of this year, but construction is expected to begin this spring as soon as weather permits.

Under discussion items, council member Nydea Graves brought up the possibility of eliminating the city ordinance that imposes a $600 fine and/or up to 90 days in jail for taking a shopping cart from its store.

Graves sees the ordinance as targeting people who are unhoused and transport their belongings in shopping carts. Instead of fining and jailing homeless people, she would like to see their situation improved by addressing drug use, lack of affordable housing and mental health issues.

Council member Linda Lavender Norris said the interests of all residents and businesses have to be considered.“We can’t take something off the books because we’re concerned about the homeless,” she said.

Police Chief Jack Laufer told council the city’s ordinance is worded the same as a state ordinance and applies to anyone in possession of a store cart outside the store property. The law may also be applied to those who take carts out of a store and then abandon them.

Even if the city removed its ordinance, the state law would remain in effect. Laufer also noted the ordinance has not been enforced during his time on the police force.

“I don’t see where we would make it a habit of enforcing that ordinance against the homeless,” he said.