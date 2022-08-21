When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: The board received a thank-you letter from the Lebanon Agricultural County Land Preservation Program. The township gives $10,000 annually in financial support to the organization. So far, the trust has preserved 224 farms totaling 19,800 acres in the county. With 2,677 acres preserved, South Lebanon Township has the second-highest amount of land preserved among Lebanon County municipalities.

Well water study: The township was contacted regarding a research study by Temple University seeking volunteers for a study of the effect of well water on children. The study is funded by the National Institutes of Health and will need to enroll over 900 families in the next two years. Families with children aged 3 or younger can apply. Participating families will receive a free whole-home UV water treatment system. Families can visit wettrial.org for information and to apply.

Lebanon Middle School: Engineers working on the new Lebanon Middle School recently contacted the township asking to temporarily close Wilhelm Avenue to facilitate the movement of a large amount of fill from across the road to the north side. The board declined the request, citing the potential for traffic problems. Instead, it was suggested that a flagger could be used for temporary lane closures during the work.

Background: Lebanon School District announced plans last year to construct a new $40 million middle school on land currently occupied by athletic fields that border South Lebanon Township. Traffic at the new school will likely have an impact on Wilhelm, Eighth and Rex avenues, all within the township. An August 2024 completion date is anticipated by the district.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet next Aug. 23.