A Lancaster woman died after a head-on crash on Route 72 in Lebanon County on Wednesday.

Vanessa Henner, 25, was driving northbound on Route 72 in a Chevrolet Cavalier at 4:34 p.m. in Union Township when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a tractor trailer, according to a crash report from Pennsylvania State Police.

The tractor trailer, driven by George Force, 59, of Montgomery, continued southbound and struck an embankment on the eastern side of the roadway, state police said.

An official with the Lebanon County Coroner's Office pronounced Henner dead at the scene. Life Lion flew Force to Hershey Medical Center for injuries, according to the report. The extent of his injuries is not currently known.

Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services, Fort Indiantown Gap Fire Department, and Fire Department all assisted at the scene.