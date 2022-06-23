When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: The township will enter into cooperative property maintenance agreements with the Gable Park Woods homeowners’ association and Lancaster city.

Gable Park Woods: This development has 322 townhouses. Its homeowners’ association will make necessary repairs to Stormwater Basin 2 and provide a trail easement to the township. In return, the township will provide ongoing basin maintenance and install a public trail through land between Wabank Road and Deep Hollow Lane owned by the homeowners’ association.

Additional info: According to Township Manager Bill Laudien, the basin has been in place since the 1960s, and it has filled with silt and vegetation removed by the homeowners. Laudien said he does not know the homeowners’ cost for this. The township will clean the basin two to four times per year and retain trail rights. The cost for this has not been established, but it will be considered in the 2023 budget, Laudien said.

Landis Drive: This road runs through both the township and the city, and has pavement erosion due to stormwater ponding. The city will remediate the road’s stormwater problems at no expense to the township.

Short-term rental ordinance: A new 2022 township zoning amendment covering short-term rentals in the township such as single rooms, bed-and-breakfasts, shared homes, etc., will be reviewed by both the township and county Planning Commissions prior to its enactment.

Other business: A new small wireless facility ordinance draft will be advertised for public review.