When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, May 9.

What happened: Township Manager William Laudien discussed imminent township zoning actions regarding commercial use of Conestoga House and short-term rentals.

Conestoga House zoning issue: Ecklin Properties, the owner of the Conestoga House estate at 1608 Marietta Ave, has again applied to the Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board for a special exception and variance to operate a “commercial recreational facility” and parking lot at the site. Laudien requested supervisors’ approval to testify against Ecklin’s request at the upcoming zoning hearing board meeting May 24. He believes the property is unsuited to the hosting of large events, such as weddings, as it has insufficient access, restrooms, water and parking. He also cited neighborhood homeowner complaints about noise and parking disturbances at the site. In July 2021, the township’s zoning hearing board cited Ecklin’s commercial use of the property in an R1 residential area as a zoning violation. Ecklin’s subsequent appeal was denied by the zoning board. Ecklin then appealed to the Court of Common Pleas. Conestoga House has continued to host indoor and outdoor events throughout the appeal process.

Short-term rental ordinance: Laudien requested input to a new township zoning amendment that would allow for various forms of short-term rentals in the township such as single rooms, bed-and-breakfasts, shared homes, etc.

Annual audit: Krista Gardner, of SEK CPA’s & Advisors, delivered the township’s 2021 annual fiscal audit report, which reported no problems and was accepted without question.

Other business: A draft small wireless facility ordinance is being prepared. Deborah Martinez was appointed to the Lancaster Township Planning Commission for a four-year term expiring in December 2025. All City Management Services Inc. will provide school crossing guards for the 2022-23 school year at cost of $26,841, in cooperation with the School District of Lancaster.