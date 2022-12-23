When: Lancaster Twp. board of supervisors meeting, Dec 12.

What happened: The board welcomed the new 49th District state House Rep.-elect Izzy Smith-Wade-El.

Why it is important: Board Chairman Iber Guerrero Lopez opened the meeting by stating that as a result of redistricting, all of Lancaster Township is now, for the first time, in a single state legislative district with a single representative. He then introduced Smith-Wade-El ,who took office Dec. 1. Smith Wade-El explained that his new district includes all of Lancaster Township, all of Millersville Borough and parts of Lancaster city.

Quotable: Smith Wade-EL pledged: “I will do all I can to bring more power to local government” and invited residents to bring him their concerns. Smith Wade-El had served as president of Lancaster City Council before running for the state office.

2023 budget: The previously advertised and discussed $9.9 million 2023 township budget, with a real estate tax increase from 0.91 to 1.91 mills, was approved without discussion.

Fire fundraising: Township Manager Bill Laudien reported that the Lancaster City Fire Foundation accidentally mailed solicitation letters to the 17602 and 17603 ZIP codes, which include Lancaster Township. Funds donated to the foundation will not help the Lancaster Township Fire Department. Lancaster Township residents will soon receive a separate township fire department appeal. Also, construction has begun for the new fire house at Millersville Pike and Charles Road. The township will guarantee joint Fulton Bank/USDA supplemental loan financing of the building, which is in addition to $500,000 in county American Rescue Plan Act funds and $2 million in fire department funds.

Maple Grove rental: The board rejected an informal request from a private company to lease the Maple Grove Community Center for a business site.

Next meeting: The board’s reorganization and regular meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m.