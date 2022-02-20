When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Elm Avenue resident Richard Myers delivered a presentation on potential health hazards posed by local implementation of the Pennsylvania’s small wireless facilities law.

Why it matters: The law went into effect last June and allows communication companies to install small cell 5G wireless telecommunication equipment in municipalities. Myers said this could lead to 5G antennas to be installed “every several blocks.” Furthermore, he said 5G technology exposes people to “harmful electromagnetic radiation.” Myers requested the township ask utilities to voluntarily cease submitting 5G permit applications until the Federal Communications Commission establishes radiation safety guidelines. The supervisors thanked Myers for his presentation but took no action.

Lancaster Township Youth Aid Panel: Manheim Township Police Department, which serves Lancaster Township, requested volunteers to serve on the youth panel which hears cases involving nonviolent juvenile offenses in Lancaster Township. The program offers youth an alternative under supervision of the District Attorney’s Office in lieu of going before the Juvenile Court or Magisterial District Court. Those interested in volunteering can call Allen Leed at 717-569-6401 extension 592.

Trash/recycle billing rate increase: The board increased the household trash/recycle billing rate to $320 per year from the current $245 per year rate. The new rate will take effect April 1. Regular semi-annual bills will be $160, and senior (age 60 and up) semi-annual bills will be $144.

Municipal yard waste agreement: The board authorized Columbia Borough to receive and process yard waste from Lancaster Township effective Jan.1 through Dec. 31 of this year, at a rate of $35 per ton. Columbia received 210 tons of township yard waste in 2021.