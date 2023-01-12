When: Lancaster Township board of supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors elected and appointed their 2023 leadership and administrative teams.

Board officers: Elected officers are Iber Guerrero Lopez, chairman; Steven Elliot, vice chairman; and Benjamin Bamford, treasurer. Township manager William Laudien is reappointed secretary with Planning and Zoning Director Thomas Daniels appointed assistant secretary.

Contractor appointments: Mathew Crème of Nikolaus & Hohenadel as township solicitor; Fulton Bank as township depository; Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office as tax collector; SEK CPAs & Advisors as 2022 auditor; Code Administrators Inc. as building code inspector; and Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering Associates as township sewage enforcement officer.

Commission and board appointments: Alimayu Thrash to the Township planning commission; Terrie Finger as township vacancy board chair; Angela Sowers to the township planning commission; and Patrick Egan to the township building code board of appeals.

Christmas tree disposal: Free curbside collection of real Christmas trees will take place on Jan. 14. On other dates, tree collection will require a $4 service tag. Drop off of real Christmas trees is allowed at the township woody waste facility off of Elm Avenue through Jan. 14. Artificial trees require a $4 service tag.

Parking restrictions: Restrictions will remain in effect through Jan. 19 to allow for final street sweeping.

Next meeting: The board will meet on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at 1240 Maple Ave.