When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Lancaster Township Fire Department Chief Steve Roy cautioned residents on a fire department-related scam and also reported on new fire house progress.

Scam details: Roy said that township residents have been receiving spurious text messages offering to sell them T-shirts, supposedly, in support of the fire company. He asked that these messages be ignored.

Fire house progress: Groundbreaking for the new firehouse on Millersville Pike is imminent, with construction to be complete by fall 2023. Township Manager Bill Laudien said a commercial developer is interested in the 125 Fairview Ave. firehouse property in Bausman, which will be vacated with the move to the new firehouse. Also, the board approved providing Lancaster Township fire police event assistance at the Schreiber Pediatric Rubber Duckie Race on Sept. 11 and the Lancaster Airport Community Days on Sept. 17-18.

Conestoga House: Tom Daniels, director of planning and zoning, reported that on July 26 the township zoning hearing board denied the Conestoga House’s request for a zoning variance to allow it to host entertainment events at the 1608 Marietta Ave. site, which is located in an R1 residential zone. Daniels said that events will likely continue there, however, until the appeal filed by owner, Ecklin Development, is resolved.

Other business: The township has requested that the state Department of Transportation mow the overgrown embankments on state Route 741, which have become a safety hazard for cars entering the road. Also, Daniels reported that combined commercial and residential building permit applications are up 30% over 2021.