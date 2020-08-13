When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: The township entered into a five-year municipal winter traffic services agreement with the state Department of Transportation.

Agreement details: The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will pay the township $44,085 to provide snow and ice clearance and application of anti-skid and de-icing materials to 7.9 miles of state roads in the township for each of the 2020-21 through 2024-25 winter seasons, which run from Oct. 15 to April 30. The state roads are Riverside Avenue, Orange Street and Wabank Road. Declared snow emergencies can generate additional payments to the township.

Spotted lanternfly: Township engineer Ben Webber reported that the township is currently infested by the spotted lanternfly. Concerned residents can contact him at the municipal building for advice and referral on containing this pest.

Road safety: Tom Daniels, assistant township manager, advised that the police request cyclists to ride with traffic and pedestrians to walk facing traffic.

Meeting venue change: The township’s Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board meetings will now be held at the Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave., to facilitate proper social distancing. Dates and times may be found on the township website. The next supervisors meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 14. It also will be broadcast via Facebook.