When: Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: The board approved advertising the proposed $9.9 million 2023 township budget, which includes a real estate tax increase.

Key numbers: The real estate tax increase, from 0.91 to 1.91 mills, means a property owner would owe $191 for every $100,000 of their property’s assessed value. The budget projects $9.06 million in revenue and $9.9 million in expenses, representing, respectively, 12.5% and 11% increases over 2022.

Quotable: “The Township has been below one mill for all but one of the last twenty years. At the same time costs have continued to rise. For example, the cost of policing and firefighting have more than doubled in the last decade. The one mill increase will position us well for the foreseeable future and keep our tax rate among the lowest in the county,” Township Manager Bill Laudien wrote in an email after the meeting.

What’s next: The budget will be up for approval at the Dec. 12 board meeting.

Little Conestoga Creek: The Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project agreement was revised in response to concerns from River Drive residents at the October board meeting. The new agreement moves the major trailhead to Dorwart Park and reduces the number of Marietta Avenue trailhead parking spaces from 36 to 12.

Vacation rental ordinance: The board approved an ordinance to regulate home-sharing and bed and breakfast facilities in the township. Tom Daniels, director of planning and zoning, cited a key ordinance in the provision requiring property owners to reside at their rental properties. Also, to prevent what he termed as “party houses,” a property having three police calls per year will have its rental permit revoked.

Alecxih settlement agreement: The board approved a litigation settlement agreement with Alecxih Country Holdings and Brentwood Builders for properties at 1228 and 1234 Wheatland Ave. Karen Foerstel led other fellow Wheatland Avenue residents in protesting the settlement as a potential encroachment on their properties. Laudien, however, said that the settlement limits Alecxih to building only one home on the two properties, rather than the two originally requested, thereby reducing neighborhood impact.

Fire department: Lancaster Township Fire Chief Ron Comfort reported that a new fire truck has been ordered from Pierce Manufacturing to replace Engine 66-1, acquired in 2015. The new truck, costing $860,000, will be delivered in April 2025. Groundbreaking for the new fire house at Millersville Pike and Charles Road was held on Oct. 29. Bank financing is being sought to match a federal rural development loan for the building.