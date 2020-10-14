When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.

What happened: The board held a hearing and approved a cable franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television LLC (Shentel), bringing a second cable choice to Lancaster Township residents for TV, internet and phone service.

Why it matters: Township Manager Bill Laudien said that, until now, Comcast has been the sole township cable franchise agreement holder. The township may also derive additional income because federal law allows municipalities to assess a franchise fee of up to 5% of a cable operator’s gross revenues for services provided within the municipality. Comcast’s annual franchise fee now amounts to about $250,000, Laudien said.

Leaf collection: On streets with designated leaf collection signs, the service is offered the first and third Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each month from Oct. 15 through Jan. 15.

Street dedication: The township accepted responsibility for Milford Drive, Woodlyn Court and Conestoga Woods Road Extension as part of the public road system of Lancaster Township.

Budget deficit: The initial township budget plan shows a deficit, Laudien told the board. However, since he believes that “this is no time for a tax increase,” he therefore intends to pare proposed expenses by about $200,000 in a budget resubmission to the board.

Bean Hill Road subdivision: The board approved a final development plan for the Bean Hill Road subdivision. WPE Partnership plans to construct a 26-unit residential development on 15 acres owned by the Raymond Family Revocable Trust at 690 Bean Hill Road. The developer will set aside 5.4 acres as open space.