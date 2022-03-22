When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, March 14.

What happened: The township will work with the School District of Lancaster to resolve redistricting, school access and safety issues.

Background: Four schools in Lancaster Township are administered by the district: Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, Thomas H. Burrowes Elementary, E.R. Martin School and Wheatland Middle School. The district is proposing changes to its school boundaries and transportation patterns that would send students to different schools in the 2022-23 academic year.

School concerns: Township Manager Bill Laudien said School District of Lancaster’s proposed redistricting plan excludes Hamilton Park neighborhood students and would require busing for students living north of Columbia Avenue. This counters the township’s efforts to enhance student “walkability” to school by providing paths, sidewalks and open alleys. Laudien also said that Buchanan Elementary School’s current student pick up and drop off traffic presents safety issues.

Next step: The supervisors advised Laudien to document and present his concerns to the district to offer township assistance in resolving access and traffic issues. Township presence at school board meetings may be required.

Property rehabilitation grant program: Lancaster Township Planning & Zoning Director Tom Daniels said four applications for $2,000 in home improvement grants, using federal infrastructure funds, had been received by the April 1 deadline for the first phase. He expects about 25 additional applications in the second phase. Low- and moderate-income homeowners are eligible.

Street sweeping: Street sweeping will resume April 4 on signed streets with police enforcing prohibited parking with no warning notices.

Parking ticket automation: Laudien said online parking ticket payments will now be allowed. The fine will remain at $20.