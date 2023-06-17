When: Lancaster Twp. board of supervisors meeting, June 12.

What happened: Responding to some residents’ negative reaction to the issuance of the township’s newsletter in digital-only format in 2023, the board approved Township Manager Bill Laudien’s request that a paper edition be issued and mailed at a cost of about $4,000. The newsletter will be issued in March, September and November.

Retirement: Diana Hess, finance officer, was recognized for her retirement after 19 years of township service.

Fireworks and fire bans: Laudien reminded residents that the township bans setting off fireworks within 150 feet of a residential dwelling. Also, a temporary ban on open fires is currently in effect, he said.

Application denied: The board denied a handicapped-accessible parking space for the residence at 133 Nassau Road based on proximity to an intersection and the availability of off-street parking at the site.