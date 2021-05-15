When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, May 10.

What happened: The township is selling the church property it owns at 551 Abbeyville Road.

Background: The township acquired the former church in February to serve as a potential home for the Lancaster Township Fire Department but then decided not to use it for that purpose. Officials sought a renter for the property, but none was found. So, the land will be sold. Bids are due by Aug. 2 with the results to be announced at the Aug. 9 supervisors meeting. The property consists of a 13,076-square-foot brick building constructed in 1992 on 2 acres.

Policing: Township Manager Bill Laudien said Manheim Township has requested a cost increase for the police services it provides under contract to Lancaster Township. Lancaster Township officials feel the township cannot meet the demand but are willing to meet and discuss the matter. Since 2010, Lancaster Township has contracted with the Manheim Township Police Department for 24-hour protection. For 38 years prior to 2010, the township had contracted for police services with Lancaster city. The 2021 township budget allots $1.91 million for the police services contract.

Columbia waste agreement: Columbia Borough has agreed to receive, process and compost yard waste from Lancaster Township at a charge of $30 per ton.

Curb issue: Woods Avenue resident Brad Olena asked about the township’s policy for curbs on his street. Laudien explained the curb installation and maintenance is left to the homeowner and not mandated by the township.