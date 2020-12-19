When: Lancaster Township supervisors virtual meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: The supervisors enacted measures to deal with snow emergencies, including limited parking on certain township cul-de-sacs or dead-end roads.

Snow emergency day routes: Conestoga Woods Road (at Milford Drive) and Woodlyn Court are designated as snow emergency routes with no parking and no standing permitted during any declared emergency. The supervisors may also designate other streets in the township as emergency routes for a period of not more than 90 days where specific traffic and/or parking regulations, prohibitions and restrictions shall be in force and designated by proper signs and markings. The board may delegate to the township public works director the authority to declare specific snow emergency days.

Budget approved: The board approved the final 2021 budget, the same as the preliminary budget from November. The 2021 real estate tax rate remains at 0.91 mills, or $910 per $100,000 home valuation with no increase in township real estate tax. The total balanced budget is projected at $8.16 million.

School bus parking: Atkins Avenue resident Alison Kibler expressed concern over the noise and light resulting from School District of Lancaster buses parked in a lot there and asked if this was a permanent situation. Township Manager Bill Laudien said this was a temporary convenience provided to the district, and he will advise Kibler on a date when the buses will be gone.

New fire chief: Laudien announced that Steve Roy has been named as chief of the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

Next board meeting: The reorganization meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. Subsequent board meetings will be held there on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.