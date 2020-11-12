When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Township supervisors approved advertising a preliminary budget for 2021 with no tax increase. The real estate tax rate remains at 0.91 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $910.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $7.88 million and total expenses of $8.16 million, creating a deficit of $280,000. Revenues are projected up by 13% in 2021, while expenses are up 33%. The capital reserve fund will be increased by $990,000 to $2.09 million by year’s end. The balance for all funds at the end of next year is set at $5.73 million versus $6.5 million at the end of this year.

Policing contract: Services provided by the Manheim Township Police Department, the largest single budget expense, will rise from $1.82 million to $1.91 million, reflecting the contracted 5% annual escalation clause. However, Township Manager Bill Laudien reported receiving a Manheim Township letter projecting a 2021 police cost increase far in excess of 5%. He said that unless this cost issue can be resolved, Lancaster Township may have to consider either another contractor or establishing its own police force by 2024.

What's next: The proposed budget is available for public inspection at the township office and township website and is scheduled for adoption at the Dec. 19 board meeting.

Project proposal: Little Conestoga Blue/Green Corridor Project Manager Jim Shultz and his team requested township participation in the project via a memo of understanding. The proposed project, with Steinman Foundation funding, covers stream, floodplain and wetland restoration as well as sediment removal along 2.9 miles of the creek. It will traverse four municipalities including Lancaster city, Lancaster, East Hempfield and Manheim townships, plus 40 private properties. (The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that constitute Steinman Communications; those include LNP Media Group.)

Township response: Laudien and Supervisor Ben Bamford noted the project’s proposed path in Lancaster Township is only on private properties, so a township government memo of understanding on the project could be irrelevant. However, the potential offer to the township of tradable state pollution reduction credits generated by the project elicited some interest that will be further considered.