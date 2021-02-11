When: Lancaster Township supervisors virtual online meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Public works department staff received promotions and were commended for their response to the early February snowstorm.

Details: Mike Hamlin was promoted from superintendent to public works director. Devin Groff was promoted from roadmaster to superintendent and Zachary Shober was named supervisor. The department put in significant overtime clearing roads and alleys during the snow emergency, and officials credited their road pretreatment procedure with reducing accidents.

Alcohol sales and slot machines: Township Manager Bill Laudien reported the courts had rejected both of the township’s legal actions to prevent Weis Market alcohol sales and a slot machine installation at a convenience store at President and Columbia avenues. The board decided not to appeal these decisions.

New fire engine: Lafayette Fire Company Chief Dave Keens said the 1978 Mack CF firetruck will be replaced in the spring by a new vehicle with safety features such as air bags and anti-lock brakes.

Other business: The police-response fee for false alarms was raised from $10 to $20. The township will pay Lafayette Fire Company $70,000 per year in 2021, 2022 and 2023 for fire protection services.