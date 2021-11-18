When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: The board approved advertising a $8.99 million preliminary budget for 2022 without a real estate tax increase. This is a 2% increase in expenses over 2021.

What it means: The real estate tax rate would remain at 0.91 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $182 tax bill.

Spending plan: Balancing the budget requires a transfer of $938,000 from the township’s reserves to cover expenses over revenue. The township also used reserves to balance the budget last year.

Quotable: “This budget is consistent with those of the last two years. By adhering to long term financial planning, we are able to keep our budget flat despite economic fluctuations” said Township Manager Bill Laudien by phone.

Trash cost increase: Annual residential trash hauling cost increases by 47% from $570,000 to $840,000 in a new contract with Noble Environmental. Laudien said they outbid the contract twice in an attempt to reduce the price among four bidders. Part of the increase will be absorbed by the township and part will be passed on to homeowners.

Federal rescue grant: Township income will be increased through a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant of $897,853. The act provides aid to state and local governments to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The township has solicited community input on application of the grant funds.

Creek project: The township is considering entering into a memorandum of understanding regarding its participation in the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project. Township officials said they welcome community input prior to formal adoption of the agreement in December.