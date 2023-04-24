When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, April 10.

What happened: The township’s Woody Waste Facility reopened on April 1 after its winter hiatus with a change in dumping procedure and plans for expansion.

Woody Waste Facility: The facility is located at 1357 Meadowcraft Lane behind Stone Mill Plaza with access from Elm Avenue. Township residents can dispose of yard waste/natural wood there on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays. Tom Daniels, planning and zoning director, estimates a heavy load this year due to storm-downed tree limbs. Unlike prior years, residents cannot deposit full waste bags but must dump the loads and take back the bags. Township Manager Bill Laudien reported that the township has entered into a cooperative agreement with The Diocese of Harrisburg to lease additional land for the facility in return for the township maintaining St. Joseph Catholic Club’s field on 1409 Wabank Road, which will be open to public use.

Stone Mill Plaza changes: Daniels indicated that discount retailer Five Below will be opening a store in the shopping plaza. Also, Taco Bell will be leveling its current store there and building a new restaurant. In addition, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will open a facility there upon permit approval.

Home improvement grants: The township has received five new applications for its Property Re-Investment Program, with two rejected for not meeting criteria. The program, which runs through November, provides 50% matching grants up to $2,500 per property for home improvements to achieve a higher level of safety or quality of life. Acceptable improvements include upgrades to heating and cooling, electrical wiring, plumbing, insulation, window replacement and mold remediation. The program is only for properties located within Lancaster Township with applications available in the township office.

Historic barn: Township engineer Ben Webber reported that of the 12 barns in the township, only one, on the corner of Hoover Road and New Danville Pike, qualifies for the fall 2023 Lancaster County Barn Tour sponsored by the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. To qualify, the historic barn must be on a working farm and must be visible from a public road.

Storm sewer contract: The board approved a contract for the replacement of storm sewers in 2023 to D.H. Funk & Sons LLC, of Columbia, in the amount of $395,269.