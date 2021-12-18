When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: The board approved entering into a memorandum of understanding to participate in the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project.

Why it’s important: This proposed $14 million stream restoration project will tackle sediment removal, streambank restoration, wetland creation, pollution reduction, flood mitigation and development of a multi-modal transportation trail. The project is the largest contiguous creek restoration project in Lancaster County history and would reduce pollution and runoff in the Chesapeake Bay watershed by restoring the creek’s original floodplain.

Project support: Municipal memorandum signatories are Lancaster city and Lancaster, East Hempfield and Manheim townships. Each municipality is asked to initially contribute $75,000 to the preliminary design and permit application phase. Lancaster Township’s donation will be improvements to the Marietta Avenue southern trail head in lieu of cash. Project support is provided by the Steinman Foundation, a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.

Police cost: Township Manager Bill Laudien reported that he has not received invoices from Manheim Township for contracted overtime police services provided for 2020 and 2021. The board approved paying $100,000 as an estimated cost.

Carriage house demolition: The board approved a permit to demolish a 19th century carriage house at 321 N. President Ave. as part of a site renovation. Marietta Avenue resident Gustave Polizzi complained that construction vehicles at this site had damaged his driveway and asked that a separate construction driveway be built.