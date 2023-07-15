When: Lancaster Twp. supervisors meeting, July 10.

What happened: Ben Webber, township engineer, presented his municipal storm sewer system annual report to the supervisors as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Background: To maintain its municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) permit, a municipality must submit an annual MS4 program report to DEP. The permit program is designed to reduce the discharge of pollutants and to protect water quality as required by both the federal Clean Water Act and the Pennsylvania Clean Streams Law.

Report: Webber reported the program is going well, and all requirements have been met, including public dissemination of the complete MS4 annual report, which will be done by including it in the minutes of the supervisors’ meeting. The township reported only one illicit pollutant discharge over the past year.

Quotable: “We are in good shape for the next five years,” said Webber.

What’s next: In October, the township will respond to a federal Environmental Protection Agency MS4 audit. Also, a pollution prevention plan will be presented to DEP.

Stone Mill Plaza zoning: Taco Bell requested the submission deadline of its land development plan for its building renovation be extended to Sept. 11. Five Below requested a zoning variance for a large sign for its new store next to the Giant supermarket.

Zoning hearing board: Zoning Officer Tom Daniels reported the board’s solicitor, Joseph Kenneff of Goodman Kenneff, has resigned, effective at year-end.