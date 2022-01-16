When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors elected their 2022 leadership team at their annual reorganization meeting. Reelected Benjamin Bamford was sworn in. Iber Guerrero Lopez is chairperson, Steve Elliot is vice chairperson and Bamford is treasurer. Township Manager William Laudien continues as secretary.

Police concern over planned prison: Lt. Michael Placentino, Manheim Township police patrol division commander for the unit that serves Lancaster Township, voiced concern that the Lancaster County correctional facility planned for the township may place an additional burden on his department should they be called upon to back up facility corrections officers, a task now performed by Lancaster city police.

Police extraordinary event: Police Sgt. John Donnelly said a routine stop of a car for an outdated inspection sticker yielded both marijuana and an illegal gun.

Fire service extraordinary event: Lancaster Township Fire Department Chief Steve Roy reported on what he termed “one of the most complex removal activities in 20 years.” To extract an uninjured but trapped passenger from a car that had hit a Schoolhouse Road telephone pole on New Year’s weekend, the rescue team had to dismantle the auto, including roof removal, using “every piece of equipment,” Roy said. The critically injured driver was more easily extracted.

Opiate settlement: The township opted to participate in settlement agreements with major pharmaceutical firms, allowing it to share funds received by the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust.