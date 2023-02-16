When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 13.

What happened: The township is considering an ordinance to ban the use of nonbiodegradable single-use plastic bags by township businesses.

Plastics problem: Township Manager Bill Laudien explained that discarded nonbiodegradable plastic bags act as barriers to groundwater absorption and have also been found blown onto trees. He said three other second-class townships in Pennsylvania passed ordinances banning plastic bags in 2022, but none in Lancaster County have done so yet. Laudien said that banning other plastic items such as cups and straws may also be considered.

What’s next: Laudien will reach out to township businesses, such as Giant and Sheetz, to get their reactions to the potential of plastic bag banning.

Student parking complaints: The township is responding to a petition from neighborhood residents complaining about Thaddeus Stevens students speeding and using residential parking spaces in the vicinity of their 1100 Orange St. facility. Laudien will query residents and investigate permit parking restrictions.

Police merger discussions: Laudien reported that the township is discussing the possibility of forming a new regional police force with both Manor Township and Millersville Borough. Manheim Township currently provides contracted public safety services to Lancaster Township.

Fire call record: Lafayette Fire Company Chief Dave Keens reported that in 2022 the fire company responded to a record-breaking 619 calls.