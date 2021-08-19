When: Aug. 9 supervisors meeting.

What happened: The board opened two bids — one for a church building the township is selling and the other for a residential trash collection and recycling contract. Final decision on bid acceptance is pending in both cases.

Church building: The township received one offer for the former Church of Christ site at 551 Abbeyville Road. The bid is from the Way of Jesus Academy, a school ministry of Way of Jesus Fellowship Anabaptist Church in Lancaster. The township acquired the property for $1.34 million in February as a potential home for the Lancaster Township Fire Department, but officials subsequently decided not to use it for that purpose. Township Manager Bill Laudien said the Way of Jesus purchase bid of $1.55 million will cover the $1.34 million purchase plus $100,000 in repairs the township invested in the property. Laudien said the Way of Jesus bid will be reviewed in detail pending board acceptance.

Trash contract: Laudien said the township received four trash collection bids, all higher than expected. The board accepted Laudien’s proposal to revise specifications and rebid the contract in the interest of reducing prices and offsetting a residential cost increase.

Resident protest: Atkins Avenue resident Suzanna Stoltzfus and others protested a long-standing problem of overgrown weeds on two lots near the corner of Elwood and Elm avenues. Laudien said the township will address this issue.