When: Supervisors meeting on June 14.

What happened: The board addressed the township’s education history and its cooperation with the School District of Lancaster.

History lesson: Township Engineer Ben Webber gave a brief presentation on the schools in Lancaster Township, dating back to 1843. He said the township’s merger with the School District of Lancaster occurred in the early 1970s. Today, the township’s portion of district’s budget is roughly $60.5 million annually and its students comprise 24.1% of the total student population.

School crossing guards: The board approved an agreement between Lancaster Township, the district and All City Management Services Inc. for school crossing guard services at a shared projected cost of $25,452 for the 2021-22 school year.

Fire house plans: In response to Spencer Avenue resident Mary Gentzler’s question, Webber said the Community Park access road going to the proposed fire station was approved by the school district along with a walking path. Asked if there was any update on the cost of the new fire station, Lancaster Township Fire Department Chief Steve Roy said there is nothing final because officials do not have any prices at this point and are going to wait until next year.

Quotable: “We will not start to build until we have the money,” Roy said of plans to build a new fire station.