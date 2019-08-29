When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 12.
What happened: The township terminated an agreement with Conestoga View nursing home and agreed to complete required street work in exchange for the home’s financial security cash commitment.
Why it’s important: The deal will allow the completion of paving and sidewalk improvement on Betz and City Mill roads.
Background details: Conestoga View, 900 E. King St., is owned and operated by Complete Healthcare Resources of Dresher. A 2009 development agreement with the township covered subdividing a single piece of land into three smaller parcels with associated street improvement work. The agreement also required that Conestoga View provide a letter of credit as financial security for completion of the street work by the township in the event of agreement default. Township Manager William Laudien explained that since the township will be doing paving in the area in 2020, it offered to complete the street work for Conestoga View in return for the current financial security amount of $187,021, and the offer was accepted. Township engineer Ben Weber said the payment will be directed toward street paving, sidewalks, curbing, storm sewers and trees.
Quotable: “It’s a little more work for us, but at least we’ll get it done,” Weber said.
Lancaster Public Library: Lori Dietrich, the library’s development director, presented statistics on township residents’ use of the library. In 2018, 21% of the population, or 3,602 residents, held library cards and borrowed 65,594 items. The township appropriated $32,000 to support the library in 2019.