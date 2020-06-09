When: Lancaster Townshp supervisors virtual meeting, June 8.

What happened: Each of the three supervisors presented a personal statement about the national protests over racism and police actions. Their remarks, in general, expressed support for peaceful protest and denied racism and hatred.

Policing procedures: Steven Elliot said he has discussed these issues with the Manheim Township Police Department, which provides policing for the township under contract. Iber Guerrero Lopez proposed the police contract should add a policy statement on use of force.

Township office reopening: Township Manager William Laudien said the township offices at 1240 Maple Ave. will reopen to the public on July 6 with personal safety guidelines to be followed. The July 13 supervisors meeting will be held at 6 p.m. both in person and online.

Crossing guards: The township will share crossing guard services for 2020-21 school year with the School District of Lancaster at a cost of $23,580. Contractor All City Management will provide the services.

Historical markers: Township engineer Ben Webber reported the Lancaster Township Historical Commission is planning to install signs at historic sites. The commission’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.