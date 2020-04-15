When: Supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Solicitor Matthew Creme led the first virtual board meeting on Zoom, saying the meeting has been “lawfully convened and advertised” and satisfies all requirements to involve board members and the public. The township sought input via email or message dropoff in advance.

Township response to COVID-19: The board ratified its March 20 declaration of disaster emergency. Township meetings will be held online from now on. The township will deliver 25 free yard waste bags to residents every three weeks if residents email a request, following instructions on the township website. The yard/woody waste facility is closed but curbside yard waste bag collection will continue as regularly scheduled. Construction permits will not be issued for nonessential major projects, but permits for small projects not requiring inspection may still be issued. Maple Grove Park is closed. Police are using more phone calls with the public rather than face-to-face communication. A new phone system has been installed to better allow township employees to work from home.

Property tax relief: Supervisors agreed to extend township 2020 real estate tax base payment date, without penalty, from June 30 to Nov. 30. The board accepted the Lancaster County treasurer’s petition to postpone sheriff’s sale of properties with delinquent taxes for now.

Public comment: Residents emailed complaints about speeding on President Avenue, incomplete trash pickup by contractor Waste Management and the need for sidewalk repairs. Township Manager Bill Laudien said he will investigate these matters.

Other business: The township accepted the dedication of Waypoint Drive, formerly a Southern Village development road, as a public right of way. This means the township can now maintain and police this road.