When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisors elected the 2020 leadership team at their annual reorganization meeting. Steven Elliot is chairman, Benjamin Bamford is vice chairman and Iber Guerrero Lopez is treasurer. Lopez replaces Thomas Schaller, who retired at year’s end. Township Manager William Laudien continues as secretary.
Appointments: Laudien will continue to represent the township on the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority Board and on the Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee. Terrie Finger, Karen Foerstel, Paula Miller, Christine Shevock and Dan Weigel were appointed to the Lancaster Township Historical Commission. Other appointments include Kevin Hertzog as building code inspector, Thomas Kifolo to the Lancaster Township Planning Commission, Elizabeth Bamford to the Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board, Suzanne Teske as Vacancy Board chair and Bob Desmararis Jr. to the Lancaster Recreation Commission.