When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting on July 12.

What happened: Township Engineer Ben Webber reported on the township’s municipal separate storm sewer systems (MS4) program status.

Background: The 2002 federal Clean Water Act administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection requires participating municipalities to obtain permits and report on their stormwater management plans and progress toward reducing water pollution. The state indicates that Pennsylvania has close to 1,000 jurisdictions that have obtained such permits.

Progress: Webber reported that over the past year the township has made progress in the areas of public education and outreach including an informational kiosk built as a Boy Scout’s Eagle project and a Conestoga Creek cleanup event. Four illicit discharges were also addressed.

Church building sale: Several potential buyers have expressed interest in a township-owned church building which is for sale at 551 Abbeyville Road. Bid opening is scheduled for Aug. 2. The township acquired the former Church of Christ site in February as a potential home for the Lancaster Township Fire Department, but officials decided not to use it for that purpose.

Police contract negotiations: Township Manager Bill Laudien said negotiations will take place with Manheim Township in an attempt to resolve cost issues for police services.

Road defects: Webber reported that two new roads in the Southern Village residential development were not built to township specifications and will have to be redone.