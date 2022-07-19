When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, July 11.

What happened: The board passed an ordinance authorizing small wireless facilities in the face of public concern over potential health hazards.

Public comment: Elm Avenue resident Richard Myers presented a prepared statement on potential radiation health hazards posed by local implementation of the Pennsylvania Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act 50 of 2021. Eight residents then also expressed concern and presented two petitions including one with 132 signatures. Two residents, however, felt that passing the ordinance could improve wireless access.

Township response: Township Manager William Laudien explained that the federal and state governments have designated wireless facilities as utilities. This precludes local officials from taking action on technical regulatory issues, just as the township could not control speed limits on a turnpike passing through it. The township can only regulate the wireless application process. Passing the new wireless ordinance, he said, will not open the door to new wireless providers, since all major 5G wireless providers have already installed systems in the township and no new applications are at hand.

Next step: Laudien, expressing sympathy for residents’ wireless health concerns, said that he and the township’s attorney will study the regulations to see how health concerns can be addressed. If justified, he will then return with an amended wireless ordinance to “assure the highest element of safety.”

Trash contractor issue: Laudien reported that the township has warned trash collection contractor Noble Environmental that its contract may be canceled if service doesn’t improve. Noble was low bidder contractor at $840,000.

Firehouse grant: Lancaster Township Fire Department Chief Steve Roy reported that a $500,000 grant from Lancaster County, using the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will allow construction to begin on the new Millersville Pike consolidated firehouse to replace the aging ones at 1250 Maple Ave. and 125 Fairview Ave.

Windolph Landing street light: The board denied the developer’s request to eliminate a street light at the intersection of North Pier Drive and North Northfield Drive. No light is yet installed. Development plans submitted to the township call for one to be installed at this intersection.

Sewer authority financing: The Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority requested additional proportional funding from municipalities it serves to cover an unanticipated $1 million expense on a sanitary sewer infrastructure project. The board authorized an unbudgeted $17,000, to be taken from sewer funds, conditional on other municipalities also providing their shares.