When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: Police, fire and municipal officials reported problems engendered by the new state fireworks ordinance.

Background: In 2017, the state replaced the Fireworks Act of 1939 with a new law allowing anyone 18 or older to use previously banned firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar fireworks containing a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosives. The law prohibits discharge on a public or private property without permission of the owner, discharge from or within a motor vehicle or building, discharge toward a motor vehicle or building, discharge within 150 feet of an occupied structure, and discharge by a person under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.

Violations: Lt. Charles Melhorn said Manheim Township police responded to 34 fireworks complaints from Lancaster Township homeowners between June 1 and July 10. Only one was legal, having been set off more than 150 feet from a structure. Lancaster Township Fire Department Chief Ron Comfort said that this July 4 was the worst he experienced in 36 years, with 100 people being notified of fireworks violations.

Quotable: “Virtually all fireworks are banned because there are no (launching) places with 150 feet open space. The ultimate solution is to outlaw or limit fireworks,” Township Manager William Laudien said.

Leaf collection contract: A three-year leaf collection contract was awarded to LY Services at a price of $10,000 below the budgeted amount of $95,000, according to Laudien.

Street dedication: The township accepted responsibility for Waypoint Drive, Crown Colony Drive, Farm Lane, Southbrook Drive and Water Leaf Road in the Southern Hills development.